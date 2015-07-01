The Kentucky Headhunters With Johnnie Johnson: Meet Me In Bluesland

Back in 2003, sometime Grammy Award-winners The Kentucky Headhunters got together with Chuck Berry’s legendary piano man Johnnie Johnson to record their album Soul, and kept the tapes rolling for another three days.

The extra recordings have never been released until now — and lord knows why, because Meet Me In Bluesland is as rock’n’rollin’ a set of country blues’n’boogie as you could hope to find./o:p

Largely comprised of originals written during the sessions, this is a delight from the first chords of Stumblin’ to the last notes of Superman Blues, by way of a rollicking version of Little Queenie.

The Headhunters kick up a storm throughout, with raucous vocals from Doug Phelps and tasty slide from Greg Martin, melding perfectly with Johnson’s rocking, swinging piano. By the time they’re done, you know you’ve heard a master at work./o:p