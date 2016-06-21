Delta Saints launch Butte La Rose video as UK tour starts

The Delta Saints have released a video for Butte la Rose. It’s taken from last year’s Bones album, the follow-up to 2014’s Drink It Slow. Bones was was produced, engineered and mixed by Eddie Spear, who has previously worked with The White Stripes, Europe, Rival Sons, Seasick Steve and Neil Young.

“Butte la Rose is about a community in South Louisiana that was flooded by the state, to save New Orleans from the rising river waters,” says Delta Saints frontman Ben Ringel. “We wanted the video to have a dark psychedelic feel that kind of balanced the delicate, sad feeling of the vocals and the heavy feeling of the story.”

The band start their seventh UK tour in Winchester this evening (dates below).

Delta Saints Tour Dates

Jun 21: Railway Inn, Winchester

Jun 22: Komedia, Brighton

Jun 23: The Musician, Leicester

Jun 24: The Tunnels, Bristol

Jun 26: Sneaky Pete’s, Edinburgh

Jun 27: Greystones, Sheffield

Jun 28: O2 Academy 2, London

Delta Saints: Bones