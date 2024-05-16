“Am I overwhelming you with my energy?” Watch Kelly Clarkson become the happiest human who's ever lived while interviewing and singing alongside Weezer

Is there a sweeter or more wholesome human alive in 2024 than Kelly Clarkson? The Texan singer/songwriter won the first season of American Idol, delivered one of the greatest pop singles of the Noughties with the brilliant Since U Been Gone, and now hosts her own chat show, during which she has memorably covered songs by Metallica, Soundgarden, Blink-182, The Offspring, Radiohead, Whitesnake and more in the 'Kellyoke' section of the show.



This week, Clarkson had Weezer's Rivers Cuomo and Patrick Wilson as her guests, alongside actress Brooke Shields, and honestly, we're not sure if we've ever seen anyone exhibit more happiness.

First, Clarkson gets to perform Weezer's 'Blue' album classic Say It Ain't So with her house band, Cuomo and Wilson, the drummer switching to guitar for the occasion: to say that the host is a bit excited is an understatement. After pulling off a killer version of the song, Clarkson sinks to her knees, throws 'The Horns' at her band, and exclaims, "I've literally never been cool in my life until now!"

Her interview with the pair is even more entertaining, mainly because Clarkson and Shields are so hugely enthusiastic and upbeat, while Rivers Cuomo is... Rivers Coumo.



When the host asks for the Weezer duo's memories of their debut album, which celebrated it's 30th anniversary last week, a deadpan Cuomo replies, "I love the album myself, I love playing those songs, and yeah..." prompting the host to burst out laughing and say, "I love you so much!" She then tells Shields that, during rehearsals, her excitement was so pronounced compared to Cuomo's placid character that she asked the singer, “Am I overwhelming you with my energy?”

Later in the interview, Clarkson asks the two musicians what music they listened to while growing up, to which Wilson replies, "Van Halen and Led Zeppelin, standard classic rock", and Cuomo answers, "Metallica, and metal bands."

"I love that your energy loves Metallica," cracking up laughing once again.

"I love this show so much!"

Watch below, for some of the most pure and joyous television you will ever see.