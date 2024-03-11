Weezer to embark on space-themed tour to celebrate the Blue Album's 30th birthday with Flaming Lips and Dinosaur Jr

Weezer will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their debut Blue Album with a North American tour this fall. Rivers Cuomo & Co. will play 22 shows, kicking off at the Xcel Energy Center in St Paul, MN, on September 4, and climaxing on October 11 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA. Support will come from fellow 90s icons The Flaming Lips and Dinosaur Jr.

"The time has finally come for you to join us as we embark on The Voyage to the Blue Planet Tour," say Weezer. "We're celebrating 30 years of the Blue Album, and we’re bringing along The Flaming Lips and Dinosaur Jr for the ride. Not only are we playing the album in full each and every night of the tour, but we also plan on playing all of your favourite Weezer songs, rarities and more."

Pre-sale tickets will be available on Wednesday (March 13), with the general sale beginning on Friday.

Weezer: Voyage to the Blue Planet tour 2024

Sep 04: Saint Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Sep 06: Rosemont Allstate Arena, IL

Sep 07: Columbus Nationwide Arena, OH

Sep 08: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON, Canada

Sep 10: Boston TD Garden, MA

Sep 11: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Sep 13: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Sep 14: Washington The Anthem, DC

Sep 17: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Sep 18: Greenville Bon Secours Wellness Arena, SC

Sep 20: Orlando Kia Center, FL

Sep 21: Hollywood Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, FL

Sep 27: Austin Moody Center, TX

Sep 28: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Sep 29: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Oct 01: Loveland Blue FCU Arena, CO

Oct 04: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA

Oct 05: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC, Canada

Oct 06: Portland Moda Center, OR

Oct 08: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

Oct 09: San Francisco Chase Center, CA

Oct 11: Inglewood Intuit Dome, CA