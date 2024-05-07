Less than two weeks after Kelly Clarkson serenaded Ann and Nancy Wilson with a version of Heart's Crazy On You on her daytime TV show, the former American Idol star has provided further evidence of her love of rock.
On her most recent broadcast, Clarkson used the 'Kellyoke' portion of her show to sing a version of Metallica's Sad But True, kicking it off in the style of a mournful piano ballad before hitting the kind of high note around the 45-second mark that Papa Het can only dream of.
The decision to perform Sad But True appears to have been made earlier in the year, when Australian actress Isla Fisher appeared on Clarkson's show and the pair discussed the former Home & Away/Arrested Development star's love of Metallica.
Clarkson: "I love that you love Metallica."
Fisher: "I know. I love Metallica."
Clarkson: "Now I'm rethinking my vinyl I gave you. I'm like, I didn't know."
Fisher: "That's a little secret, OK?"
Clarkson: "Yeah, I love Metallica as well. And we should cover something Metallica."
Fisher: "Yeah, oh my gosh, you should. You should do Sad But True. Your voice would be amazing."
Clarkson: "OK, fine, done. OK. Sad But True, someone write it down."
And that, ladies and gentlemen, is how TV is made.
The Kellyoke section of the show has seen Clarkson make several forays into the rock arena, including covers of Whitesnake's Here I Go Again, Soundgarden's Black Hole Sun, Radiohead's Fake Plastic Trees, Blink-182's All The Small Things and Come Out And Play (Keep ‘Em Separated) by The Offspring.
