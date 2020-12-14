Keith Emerson tribute concert is now available to pre-order

Fanfare For The Uncommon Man - the 2016 tribute concert to Keith Emerson – is to be released on DVD/CD as well as Blu-ray/CD on March 11, 2021 through the Keith Emerson Estate and Cherry Red. All proceeds go to the The Leon Fleisher Foundation for Musicians with Dystonia.

The original show took place in Los Angeles and includes a once-in-a-lifetime line-up of musical luminaries performing music from Emerson, Lake & Palmer, The Nice, Emerson, Lake & Powell, The Keith Emerson Band and the Three Fates Project.

The two-and-a-half-hour concert film – released on the fifth anniversary of Emerson’s passing – features many stellar performances by over two dozen prominent artists in rock, jazz and classical music as well as artist interviews, behind- the-scenes footage, tribute speeches, and a gallery of personal never-before-seen photos from the Emerson estate. The special package also includes a bonus two-CD set with an exclusive audio recording of the show.

Performers on the night included Steve Lukather Brian Auger, Eddie Jobson, Jordan Rudess, Steve Porcaro, Jeff “Skunk” Baxter, Vinnie Colaiuta, Marc Bonilla, Gregg Bissonnette, CJ Vanston, Troy Luccketta, Rachel Flowers, Terje Mikkelsen, Philippe Saisse, Joe Travers, Travis Davis, Ed Roth, Jonathan Sindelman, Mike Wallace, Mick Mahan, Karma Auger, Rick Livingstone, Kae Matsumoto, Aaron Emerson, Dan Lutz, and Michael Fitzpatrick.

"It was a great honour to be asked to play in tribute to not only a friend but a musical giant and hero to us all," says Toto guitarist Steve Lukather. "I hope he smiles from heaven knowing the spirit this was done in. So many unreal musicians and thanks to Marc for putting it all together like that! RIP Keith. You are so missed.“

The four-disc DVD/CD package is now available to pre-order. Watch the trailer below.

Tracklist

1. Prelude To A Hope (Featuring Kae Matsumoto)

2. Karn Evil 9 (1st Impression, Pt.2) (Featuring Jonanthan Sindelman & Gregg Bissonette)

3. The Barbarian (Featuring Steve Porcaro & Rachel Flowers)

4. Hoedown (Ed Roth & Jeff “Skunk” Baxter)

5. Touch And Go (Featuring Steve Porcaro)

6. A Place To Hide (Featuring Ed Roth & Steve Lukather)

7. Tribute To Keith (Featuring CJ Vanston & Michael Fitzpatrick)

8. The Endless Enigma (Featuring Rachel Flowers & Troy Luccketta)

9. Take A Pebble (Featuring CJ Vanston, Travis Davis & Gregg Bissonette)

10. Tank (Featuring Joe Travers & Brian Auger)

11. Fanfare For The Common Blue Turkey (Featuring Brian Auger, Karma Auger & Dan Lutz)

12. Ride (Featuring Aaron Emerson)

13. From The Beginning (Featuring Philippe Saisse)

14. Bitches Crystal (Featuring Eddie Jobson)

15. Nutrocker (Featuring Philippe Saisse)

16. Tarkus (Featuring Jordan Rudess & Troy Luccketta)

17. Lucky Man (Featuring Eddie Jobson, Steve Lukather & Rick Livingstone)

18. Great Gates Of Kiev (Featuring Eddie Jobson)

19. Fanfare For The Common Man (Featuring Eddie Jobson, Steve Lukather & Maestro Terje Mikkelsen)

20. Are You Ready, Eddy? (Featuring Cj Vanston & Rick Livingstone)