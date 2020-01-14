Keith Emerson Tribute Concert DVD screening announced

A premiere screening of the forthcoming Keith Emerson Tribute Concert DVD has been announced for this Thursday. It will take place at Old World Village Festival Hall, 7561 Center Ave, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 (20 min from NAMM). Doors open at 7pm and the screening will begin at 8pm.

The DVD features live footage from the 2016 tribute concert for Keith which took place at the El Ray Theatre in Los Angeles and featured performances from the likes of Brian Auger, Jordan Rudess, Eddie Jobson, Aaron Emerson, Steve Lukather, Steve Porcaro, Marc Bonilla, Rachel Flowers and more.

Tickets for the event cost just $10, which goes towards the the expenses of the screening, and for the production and distribution of the DVD. Any surplus will be donated to Dystonia Research Foundation. ThHis is the only scheduled screening that has been announced.

Tickets for the screening are available here.