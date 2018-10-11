Kayak announce European tour dates

Dutch prog rock legends Kayak have announced European tour dates, running from October to April next year, including two UK dates, the first time they've played here in 41 years.

The band, who were formed back in 1972 by keyboard player Ton Scherpenzeel, released their latest album, Seventeen, earlier this year. The current line-up features singer Bart Schwertmann, guitarist Marcel Singor, bassist Kristoffer Gildenlow and drummer Collin Leijenaar alongside Scherpenzeel.

"Kayak are very excited to get back on the road again, the band told Prog. "Our latest album Seventeen will be the backbone of the show but at the same time the setlist is well balanced by a lot of older material from albums like Royal Bed Bouncer, Close To The Fire and Merlin to please long-time fans and ‘newbies’ alike. We are looking forward to play in Europe and meeting fans from abroad, like Norway, Sweden, Germany and Russia. Especially the return to the UK after 41 years means a lot to us.”

Kayak will play:

Netherlands Hilversum De Vorstin - October 26

Netherlands Maastricht Muzikgietrj - 27

Norway Olso Konserthaus - November 3

Sweden Gothenburg Musikens Hus - 4

Germany Russelheim Das Rind - 6

Germany Dortmund Musiktheater Piano - 7

Netherlands Den Bosch Willem Twee - 22

Netherlands Haarlem Patronaat - 23

Netherlands Middlelburg De Spot - 24

Russia Moscow Central House Of Artists - December 12

Netherlands Breda Mess - 21

Netherlands Weert De Bosuil - 28

Netherlands Ulft Crosslands Festival - 29

Netherlands Zoetermeer De Boerderij - January 12

Netherlands Leylstad Corneel - February 1

Netherlands Drachten Iduna - 2

Netherlands - Zwolle Hedon - 22

Netherlands Groningen Oosterpoort - 23

UK London Underworld - April 5

UK Chepstow Winter's End Festival - 7

More information from the Kayak website.

