Kavus Torabi, Kari Rueslåtten and Jordan Rudess streams this evening

With the cancellation of almost all live entertainment owing to the the worldwide Covid-19 outbreak many bands and artists are turning to the Internet to as an outlet for their creativity and to entertain their fanbase.

We're bringing you daily updates here too on the Prog website, pointing you in the direction of anything that's prog-friendly, on a daily basis (working with Chris Parkins' Virtual Prog Gigs Facebook page to highlight what's going on.

Kavus Torabi

The Knifeworld and Gong man will be hosting a live stream from his Facebook page tonight at 6pm (GMT). "I’ll be live-streaming a concert from my living room, playing tunes from my forthcoming album, Hip To The Jag, and a few Knifeworld songs too.

Hope you can join me. Right here. On my Facebook page."

Kavus Torabi live at his Facebook page at 6pm (GMT)

Kari Rueslåtten

The Norwegian soprano singer, songwriter and keyboardist will host a live session tonight on her Facebook page at 7pm (GMT).

Kari Rueslåtten live tonight on her Facebook page at 7pm (GMT)

Jordan Rudess

The prolific Dream Theater keyboard player is hosting another unique piano mediation at his official Facebook page at 8pm (GMT).

Live piano meditation from Jordan Rudess' official Facebook page at 8pm (GMT)

If you know of any upcoming prog-friendly streams, please e-mail us at: prog@futurenet.com and we'll add you to our listings.

Stay safe and prog on.