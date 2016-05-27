Katatonia stream The Fall Of Hearts with bonus track teaser

Katatonia have streamed 10th album The Fall Of Hearts in full – along with a bonus track teaser.

The follow-up to 2012’s Dead End Kings was released earlier this month via Peaceville. It’s their first with guitarist Roger Ojersson and drummer Daniel ‘Mojjo’ Moilanen.

Frontman Jonas Renkse said this week: “This recording was actually one of the smoothest we have had so far. The vision was strong and we all worked hard to reach the goal that we had set up for ourselves.”

The teaser included in the stream includes clips from Vakaren, Sistere and Wide Awake In Quietus, which are variously available in extended versions of The Fall Of Hearts. Katatonia tour Europe and South America in the coming months.

Katatonia: The Fall Of Hearts stream

Takeover

Serein

Old Heart Falls

Decima

Sanction

Residual

Serac

Last Song Before The Fade

Shifts

The Night Subscriber

Pale Flag

Passer

Bonus tracks teaser – Vakaren (CD/DVD & Deluxe Edition) / Sistere (LP & Deluxe Edition) / Wide Awake In Quietus (Digital & Deluxe Edition)

Jun 19: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jul 03: Helsinki Tuska Festival, Finland

Jul 9-10: Bouckenborgh Anterwerp Metal Festival, Belgium

Jul 29: Sibiu ARTmania Festival, Romania

Aug 05: Corroios Vagos Open Air Festival, Portugal

Aug 17-20: Dinkelsbuhl Summer Breeze Festival, Germany

Aug 28: Mexico City Circo Volador, Mexico

Aug 31: Santiago Teatro Cariola, Chile

Sep 02: Buenos Aires Uniclub, Argentina

Sep 04: Sao Paulo Overload Music Fest, Brazil

Sep 22: Polvdiv, Roman Theatre, Bulgaria

Oct 01: Tilburg Epic Metal Fest, Netherlands

Oct 21: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, UK