Katatonia stream The Fall Of Hearts with bonus track teaser

Katatonia have streamed 10th album The Fall Of Hearts in full – along with a bonus track teaser.
The follow-up to 2012’s Dead End Kings was released earlier this month via Peaceville. It’s their first with guitarist Roger Ojersson and drummer Daniel ‘Mojjo’ Moilanen.
Frontman Jonas Renkse said this week: “This recording was actually one of the smoothest we have had so far. The vision was strong and we all worked hard to reach the goal that we had set up for ourselves.”
The teaser included in the stream includes clips from Vakaren, Sistere and Wide Awake In Quietus, which are variously available in extended versions of The Fall Of Hearts. Katatonia tour Europe and South America in the coming months.
Katatonia: The Fall Of Hearts stream
- Takeover
- Serein
- Old Heart Falls
- Decima
- Sanction
- Residual
- Serac
- Last Song Before The Fade
- Shifts
- The Night Subscriber
- Pale Flag
- Passer
- Bonus tracks teaser – Vakaren (CD/DVD & Deluxe Edition) / Sistere (LP & Deluxe Edition) / Wide Awake In Quietus (Digital & Deluxe Edition)
Katatonia 2016 tour dates
Jun 19: Clisson Hellfest, France
Jul 03: Helsinki Tuska Festival, Finland
Jul 9-10: Bouckenborgh Anterwerp Metal Festival, Belgium
Jul 29: Sibiu ARTmania Festival, Romania
Aug 05: Corroios Vagos Open Air Festival, Portugal
Aug 17-20: Dinkelsbuhl Summer Breeze Festival, Germany
Aug 28: Mexico City Circo Volador, Mexico
Aug 31: Santiago Teatro Cariola, Chile
Sep 02: Buenos Aires Uniclub, Argentina
Sep 04: Sao Paulo Overload Music Fest, Brazil
Sep 22: Polvdiv, Roman Theatre, Bulgaria
Oct 01: Tilburg Epic Metal Fest, Netherlands
Oct 21: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, UK