Karnivool announce live stream of 2009's acclaimed Sound Awake album

Australian prog rockers Karnivool have announced that they will perform the whole of their acclaimed 2009 album Sound Awake at an exclusive live stream in May.

The Decade of Sound Awake Worldwide Livestream Event is an exclusive event from the Heath Ledger Theatre in their home city of Perth, Western Australia. The one-time live-stream event will see the band perform their seminal, platinum selling second album Sound Awake in its entirety plus new material and, captured on film properly for the first time, the fan favourite Fade.

“Diving back into Sound Awake as a complete performance was a sweet reminder of the layers and complexity that make it one of our most important releases,” says singer Ian Kenny “The music pushes and pulls in complex directions, I continue to find something new when lost in its emotional turbulence.”

The Decade of Sound Awake Worldwide Livestream Event takes place on May 12 at 8PM (AUS/NZ AEDT), 8PM (UK GMT), 9PM (EUROPE CET)M, 8PM (US EST), 8PM (SUS PST).

Karnivool recently rescheduled their upcoming European Regeneration Tour to April/May 2022.