Kaipa to release Notes From The Past on vinyl

Swedish prog legends Kaipa have announced they will release their 2002 album, Notes From The Past, on vinyl for the first time ever to celebrate its 20th anniversary, through InsideOut Music on December 11. You can listen to a teaser trailer below.

Notes From The Past was the sextet's sixth studio album, and first new music after a 20-year break. It saw keyboard player Hans Lundin once again joined by Roine Stolt as well as Jonas Reingold, Morgan Ågren, Patrik Lundström, Aleena Gibson and Tove Thörn Lundin.

“Notes From The Past is an important milestone in my life and was the beginning of a new chapter in Kaipa's history," explains Lundin. "A meeting with new musicians who would become members of the band and create music history through all the following albums that we have released. I am very proud of this album.”

Kaipa recently released their new studio album Urskog.

Pre-order Notes From The Past.