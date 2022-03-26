Kaipa release video for title track of new album Urskog

Swedish prog sextet Kaipa have released a video for their new single, Urksog, which you can watch below. It's the title track of thw band's upcoming album, which they will release through InsideOut Music on April 29.

"The song Urskog takes us straight into the heart of the Swedish primeval forest, evoking images of old folklore with its Swedish lyrics," explains keyboard player Hans Ludin. "Both the music and the lyrics came to me in a most natural way. I immediately realised that this should also be the title of the new album."

Urksog, the band's 14th, was inspired by Ludin's solitary countryside cycle rides and represents a journey through the Swedish wilderness and the changing seasons.

The new album also sees the arrival of brand new drummer Darby Todd. Todd, who has worked with Martin Barre, Hot Leg, Robert Plant, Robben Ford, Carl Verheyen and more, replaces Morgan Ågren, who had been with the band since they reformed in 2000.

Urskog will be available as a limited CD digipak, gatefold 180g 2LP + CD and as a digital album.

Pre-order Urskog.

