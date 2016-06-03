Justin Hayward records movie theme track for The Wind Of Heaven

Justin Hayward has recorded the track The Wind Of Heaven – a theme song for the upcoming movie of the same name.

The Moody Blues singer says that he “loved the story and the concept” of the film when his longtime friend and “big-time” movie director David Minasian told him about it.

He tells Glide Magazine: “The Wind Of Heaven is about a veteran that comes back home from Afghanistan and really loses himself, can’t pick up the life he had before he left. Eventually, he gets work on a ranch and he finds that he has kind of a communion with the wild horses and he finds himself through horses. It’s such a beautiful story.”

He continues: “David and I got carried away with it, and my recording partner Alberto Parodi too. We loved the whole story and the concept and we wrote the theme for the movie.

“It’s one of the nicest things I’ve ever done. I’m really pleased with it.”

The Wind Of Heaven movie is due for release next year.

Justin Hayward will play 12 intimate shows across the UK in September.

Sep 09: Truro Hall For Cornwall

Sep 10: Christchurch Regent Centre

Sep 11: Cardiff St. David’s Hall

Sep 14: Chatham Central Theatre

Sep 16: Stevenage Arts & Leisure Centre

Sep 17: Guildford G Live

Sep 18: New Brighton Floral Pavilion

Sep 20: St. Albans Alban Arena

Sep 21: Gateshead Sage

Sep 22: Perth Concert Hall

Sep 24: Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

Sep 25: Isle Of Wight Shanklin Theatre

