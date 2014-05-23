Justin Hayward plans hangout

Moody Blues frontman Justin Hayward will take part in a Google hangout session next Friday, May 30, he's confirmed.

And fans can get involved by submitting questions via www.JustinHaywardHangout.com by midnight on Tuesday.

He’ll answer a selection of questions, while all those who ask one will be entered into a draw, and three winners will be invited to join him in the hangout.

Hayward is currently touring the US in support of solo album Spirits Of The Western Sky, which was released last year. View his video for lead track The Western Sky below.

Justin Hayward: The Western Sky