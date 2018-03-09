Justin Hayward, Steve Hackett, Alan Parsons and more set for On The Blue cruise

Organisers of the On The Blue cruise have announced the first wave of artists for the inaugural event.

The five-night festival of music will set sail from Miami on February 10 aboard the Caribbean’s Mariner Of The Seas and visit Nassau/Paradise Island, Bahamas and the private isle of Labadee.

It will be hosted by Justin Hayward of The Moody Blues, while other artists confirmed are The Zombies, Steve Hackett, Alan Parsons, Dave Mason and The Orchestra – which features former members of ELO.

Procol Harum, Al Stewart, Wishbone Ash, POCO, Vanilla Fudge, Colin Blunstone, Danny Seraphine, Rick Derringer, Randy Hansen and The Young Dubliners will also play sets.

Further artists will be announced in due course.

The live entertainment will take place across two stages, while there will also be a bungee trampoline experience, the FlowRider surf simulator and waterslides.

Tickets for On The Blue will go on sale from March 14 at 1pm ET from the official website.