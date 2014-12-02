Justin Hayward details solo dates

Moody Blues mainman Justin Hayward will hit the road for eight solo UK shows next year, he’s confirmed.

He’ll play a selection of tracks from his most recent studio release Spirits Of The Western Sky which launched in 2013 along with a selection of Moody Blues songs.

Hayward says: “This tour is a joy for me. I’m able to present these songs as they were written, on the guitars that I played on the original sessions. It gives me a chance to share all the stories behind the songs. Brilliant young English guitar player Mike Dawes joins me on stage and brings extra magic to the music.”

Tickets for the dates are on sale from www.livenation.co.uk and www.ticketmaster.co.uk. VIP packages are also available.

Hayward recently released Spirits… Live At The Buckland Theatre, Atlanta on CD, DVD and Blu-ray via Eagle Rock. It was filmed in late 2013 and features 15 tracks.

Jul 02: Porthcawl Grand Pavilion

Jul 03: St Albans Alban Arena

Jul 07: Basingstoke Anvil

Jul 08: Brighton Floral Pavilion

Jul 09: York Barbican

Jul 10: Guilford G Live

Jul 12: Canterbury Marlowe Theatre

Jul 13: Truro Hall For Cornwall

