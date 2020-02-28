Jump and Haze play London double-header in March

Prog veterans Jump and Haze will play a double-header show at Islington's Hope & Anchor on March 20.

The gig gives Jump the chance for returning bass player Andy Faulkner to reconnect with the band's fanbase ahead of their 30th Anniversary show at Aylesbury's Limelight Theatre in April.

“At one time or another in the last three decades we’ve played some of London’s most notable venue but this is a new one and a very famous one at that," Jump frontman John Dexter Jones tells Prog. "It’s great to be hooking up with Haze again - we’ve done a few gigs together and I think the two bands complement each other very well.

"Having Andy F back in the band has seen us revisiting material that he was instrumental in writing, so this gig is going to feature some stuff we haven’t played live for a long, long time! That said, we’ll also be trying out some un-aired stuff from the forthcoming new album as well - it’ll be a unique, very close-up evening and it’s safe to say there’ll be some seat-of-the-pants stuff."

Jump tour dates:

May 16: Rotherham Wesley Centre

June 28: Bilston Robin 2 (Prog All Dayer)

Sept 5: Cannock Bridgtown Social Working Men's Club

Oct 3: Summer's End Festival

Oct 5: Peterborough Queen Victoria Hall