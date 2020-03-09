Julia Marcell releases new digital single Nostalgic

Polish alt.progger Julia Marcell has released her latest digital single Nostalgic. It's the third release from her forthcoming new album Skull Echo, which is released through Long Branch Records on March 27. You can listen to the whole song below.

"Thinking about my own nostalgia makes me wonder, how much do I actually long for the real thing?," Marcell tells Prog. "How much of what I remember, I make up? This song happens in the 80s, when life was like a music video and everybody lived in New York lofts."

Marcell’s upcoming album Skull Echo was recorded in Berlin with producer Michael Haves, drummer Thomas Fietz and bassist Thomsen Slowey Merkel. Mostly electronic, the record features a huge, cinematic sound, sweeping pop melodies and futuristic production, but the subject matter is very intimate and emotional.



"Skull Echo is a story about time, perception and loneliness," she says. "About heads in which we are trapped, building our image of the world through our senses - full of uncertain information, selectively remembered and freely transformed. It is a story of longing for another person."