Judy Dyble Memorial festival announced for July

A memorial concert in honour of former Fairport Convention, a pre-King Crimson Giles, Giles, & Fripp and Trader Horne singer Judy Dyble, has been announced for July.

The Judy Dyble Memorial festival will take place at Manor Farm in Oxfordshire over the weekend of July 9 and 10 to commemorate Dyble, who died in July 2020. It will be headlined by Ric Sanders of Fairport Convention and also feature a performance from The Band Of Perfect Strangers, who will feature Judy's daughter Stephanie Helston.

"We also hope to be joined by exemplary multi-instrumentalist Brian Gulland from Gryphon on some of the songs," the organisers say. "Other acts will include Neal Hoffmann, The Curator, Steve Bingham, and Jeremy Harmer with more to be announced."

The evening will also honour the memory of Big Big Train singer David Longdon, who released the Between A Breath And A Breath album with Dyble in 2020, and who tragically passed away in November.

All proceeds will go to charity, and therefore we request a donation to secure a place, as space will be limited. Suggested donations are for 1 day - £35/ 2 days-£55/ Camping - £10. Camping will be available on a first come served basis.

For details of how to donate and secure a place, please email music@mfmf.co.uk.

At the same time a new recipe book in Dyble's honour is being released on February 13. Deadly Dining: Judy Dyble's Disastrous Delicacies will be published by StarCrazy Books.

"Welcome to the weird and wonderful world of Judy Dyble’s terrible recipes, created for family, friends and Facebook followers since 2018," says the publishers. "As the first vocalist for Fairport Convention, the woman who brought King Crimson together and the knitter of string scarves while watching Jimi Hendrix play the legendary UFO club, Judy’s sense of silliness permeated her progressive music and her personal life. Now the cobwebbed crockery, detonated dinners and escapee ingredients that she conjured up are yours to enjoy in 33 hilarious takes, beautifully illustrated by Oxfordshire artist Louise Regan."

As well as Dyble's own recipes, the book also features recipes from friends including Steve and Jo Hackett, the late David Longdon, Prog Magazine's Jo Kendall and Mike Barnes and authors/music journalists Peter Paphides and David Quantick.

“Judy was so warm-hearted and open-spirited. This book of recipes shows the fabulous sense of humour she had too," adds Steve Hackett.

Pre-order Deadly Dining: Judy Dyble's Disastrous Delicacies.