Judas Priest’s Rob Halford thanks NHS staff: “You are angels”

Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford has sent a message of thanks to NHS staff who are on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic.

The whole of the UK is currently in lockdown in a bid to save lives and protect the NHS – and Halford has voiced his admiration for the work that's being done in hospitals up and down the country.

He says: “All of us in Judas Priest want to send out big, massive love to our brilliant NHS. You guys are angels. Thank you so much for looking after us through this COVID-19 crisis – and thank you for helping so many of us recover and do all the brilliant work that is associated with this pandemic.

“It's terrible, isn't it? But it's such a relief to know that we have you beautiful people doing the wonderful things you do for us and helping the UK get back on its feet. So, thank you. Oh, yeah… keep listening to heavy metal!”

Over the past two weeks, people across the UK have taken to their doorsteps and windows to clap and show their support for NHS staff and other key workers, who are keeping the country going amid the national lockdown.

Judas Priest recently announced plans for a 50th anniversary tour and had previously reported that work on a new studio album was under way.

The band will also head out on the road with Ozzy Osbourne on his No More Tours 2 run of shows later in the year. Priest will also headline the UK’s Bloodstock festival in August.