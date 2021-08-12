Judas Priest's Rob Halford launches Hail & Horns Ale

Judas Priest's Rob Halford has joined forces with brother/beer buff Nigel to create an English bitter beer, known as Hails & Horns Halford Ale.

The new drink was announced via the vocalist's social media accounts in a new promotional video.

Although it may not be Rob's exact tipple of choice (the vocalist has been teetotal for 35 years), the drink will be enjoyed by many when it makes it debut at this year's Bloodstock Festival in the UK, which Judas Priest will be headlining on August 15.

For those thinking about giving it a try, Hails & Horns is a 4.6% ABV Modern English Best Bitter, and was created with Backyard Brewhouse in Walsall where Rob and Nigel Halford grew up.

Rob says, “My brother Nige (beer aficionado) and I teamed up with Backyard Brewhouse from Walsall to make our first kegs of Hails & Horns modern English best bitter Halford Ale premiering exclusively at Bloodstock 2021.”

Watch the promotional video below:

Recently, Halford recalled one important moment from his life in rock for the latest issue of Classic Rock Magazine, which was meeting the songwriter Bob Dylan for the first time. Judas Priest took their unusual name from a Bob Dylan song, The Ballad Of Frankie Lee and Judas Priest, from Dylan’s 1967 album John Wesley Harding.

Halford explains, “I met him for about three minutes when [Halford’s solo band] Fight were doing a show at the Sony Studios. One of the label people said: ‘Bob Dylan’s in the next room. Do you want to meet him?’ I’m like: [enthusiastically] ‘Yeah, who doesn’t want to meet Dylan?’

“So this guy takes me round to this room. And there’s Bob, he’s got five or six chicks hanging out with him. This record guy goes: ‘Bob, here’s somebody I’d like to introduce you to, it’s Rob Halford, he’s from the British heavy metal band Judas Priest.’ And Bob goes: [spot-on Dylan impression] ‘Heeeeey, what’s goin’ on? What’s happenin’?’ And I go: ‘Hey Bob, it’s really nice to meet you.’ “He goes: ‘Where ya from?’ and I say, ‘I’m from Birmingham.’ And he goes: ‘Birmingham? [pause]. How’s Ozzy doing?’ Then I was whisked off.”