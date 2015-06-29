Judas Priest, Mastodon for Knotfest 2015

Slipknot have revealed the lineup for Knotfest 2015 – with Judas Priest and Mastodon among the big hitters due to appear.

The festival is curated by the members of Slipknot and is in its third year. More than 50 bands are scheduled to play over four stages at the San Manuel Amphitheater And Campgrounds in San Bernardino, California, on October 24 and 25. The event opens on Friday, October 23, with a pre-party.

Other acts in the lineup include Korn, Bring Me The Horizon, Corrosion Of Conformity, Clutch, Cannibal Corpse, Trivium, Gwar and Beartooth. Slipknot will headline the main stage on the final night of the festival – Sunday, October 25.

Last year’s event at the same venue attracted more than 50,000 people and Slipknot reckon this year will be even bigger.

The band’s percussisonist Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan says: “Knotfest returns to Southern California for round two and with legends like Judas Priest headlining night one and a lineup of some of the greatest acts in metal and heavy music, we couldn’t be more excited.”

As well as the music, Knotfest includes a range of other attractions. In recent years it has featured a Slipknot museum curated by the band, carnival rides, drums circles, pillars of fire, fire-breathers, and stilt-walkers.

Tickets go on sale at 10am PST today (5pm GMT) at the official Knotfest website, where a range of packages will be available.

KNOTFEST 2015 LINEUP

SATURDAY

Main Stage

Judas Priest

Korn

Mastodon

Trivium

Corrosion Of Conformity

Special guest TBA

Second Stage

At The Gates

Body Count

Red Fang

Battlecross

Third Stage

Gwar

Born Of Osiris

The Sword

Goatwhore

Fourth Stage (Extreme)

Kataklysm

Belphegor

Inquisition

Abysmal Dawn

SUNDAY

Main Stage

Slipknot

Bring Me The Horizon

Clutch

Ghostface Killa

Mobb Deep

Second Stage

Suicidal Tendencies

All That Remains

Kyng

Beartooth

Third Stage

Cannibal Corpse

Helmet

Snot

Devour The Day

Fourth Stage (Extreme)

Six Feet Under

Dying Fetus

Disgorge

Internal Bleeding

Green Death