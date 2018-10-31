Jordan Rudess reveals when we can expect the new Dream Theater album

Dream Theater keyboard maestro Jordan Rudess reported last month that he had wrapped up recording his parts for the upcoming Dream Theater album.

He checked in from the studio to say he was “very, very excited” about the follow-up to 2016’s The Astonishing. And while we’re still waiting for the title of the record, Rudess has let slip that the finished product should be with us sooner rather than later.

Speaking with Metal Wani about his upcoming Bach To Rock tour dates in Australia, Rudess added: “My next solo album is going to come out in April. It’s not a piano album, it’s a rock album. That’s actually being mixed.

“The Dream Theater album is coming out in late February. It's being mixed as we speak. It sounds awesome. I’m so excited about it.”

Rudess continues: “There's a very strong energy around the band these days. We all feel very connected and excited about what's coming. We can't wait to unleash the whole thing on everybody.

“And that's all going to happen really, really soon as well – it's just right around the corner.”

Further details will be revealed in due course, while a full list of Rudess’ solo piano tour dates can be found below.

Jordan Rudess From Bach To Rock 2018 tour dates

Nov 12: Tokyo Opera City, Japan

Nov 14: Osaka Prefecture Muramatsu Recital Hall, Japan

Nov 17: Taipei City Riverside Live House, Taiwan

Nov 19: Singapore UCC Theatre, Singapore

Nov 21: Newstead The Triffid, Australia

Nov 22: Newcastle The Small Ballroom, Australia

Nov 23: Melbourne Art Centre Playhouse, Australia

Nov 25: Auckland The Tuning Fork, New Zealand

Nov 27: Sydney Opera House Studio, Australia

Nov 28: Belconnen The Basement Canberra, Australia

Dec 02: Buenos Aires Sala Caras y Caretas, Argentina

Dec 04: Santiago Teatro Nescafe De Las Artes, Chile

Dec 07: Sao Paulo Teatro Opus Shopping Villa Lobos, Brazil

Dec 09: Belo Horizonte Minas Tenis Clube, Brazil

Dec 10: Rio De Janeiro Teatro NET Rio Copacabana, Brazil