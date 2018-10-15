Dream Theater keyboard maestro Jordan Rudess plots solo piano tour

Dream Theater’s keyboard maestro Jordan Rudess has announced further dates on his From Bach To Rock solo piano tour.
Last month, Rudess checked in from the studio to report he had finished his parts for the upcoming and as-yet-untitled Dream Theatre album.
And, with those in the bag, he’s planning a further 16 shows on his piano tour, which he debuted earlier this year in the US, UK and Europe. This time, he'll play shows across three continents, kicking off in Tokyo, Japan, on November 12 and wrap up with a show in Rio, Brazil, on December 10.
Rudess says: “Many of my fans only know me as a progressive rock keyboardist, but piano is where it all started for me.
“Sitting at the piano has always felt like the most natural way for me to express my musicality. This tour is bringing me to some of the biggest and most exciting markets for Dream Theater.
“I’m really excited to return to these countries and share this acoustic evening with some of the most supportive fans in the world.”
Find a full list of dates below.
Jordan Rudess From Bach To Rock 2018 tour dates
Nov 12: Tokyo Opera City, Japan
Nov 14: Osaka Prefecture Muramatsu Recital Hall, Japan
Nov 17: Taipei City Riverside Live House, Taiwan
Nov 19: Singapore UCC Theatre, Singapore
Nov 21: Newstead The Triffid, Australia
Nov 22: Newcastle The Small Ballroom, Australia
Nov 23: Melbourne Art Centre Playhouse, Australia
Nov 25: Auckland The Tuning Fork, New Zealand
Nov 27: Sydney Opera House Studio, Australia
Nov 28: Belconnen The Basement Canberra, Australia
Dec 02: Buenos Aires Sala Caras y Caretas, Argentina
Dec 04: Santiago Teatro Nescafe De Las Artes, Chile
Dec 07: Sao Paulo Teatro Opus Shopping Villa Lobos, Brazil
Dec 09: Belo Horizonte Minas Tenis Clube, Brazil
Dec 10: Rio De Janeiro Teatro NET Rio Copacabana, Brazil