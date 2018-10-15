Dream Theater keyboard maestro Jordan Rudess plots solo piano tour

Dream Theater’s keyboard maestro Jordan Rudess has announced further dates on his From Bach To Rock solo piano tour.

Last month, Rudess checked in from the studio to report he had finished his parts for the upcoming and as-yet-untitled Dream Theatre album.

And, with those in the bag, he’s planning a further 16 shows on his piano tour, which he debuted earlier this year in the US, UK and Europe. This time, he'll play shows across three continents, kicking off in Tokyo, Japan, on November 12 and wrap up with a show in Rio, Brazil, on December 10.

Rudess says: “Many of my fans only know me as a progressive rock keyboardist, but piano is where it all started for me.

“Sitting at the piano has always felt like the most natural way for me to express my musicality. This tour is bringing me to some of the biggest and most exciting markets for Dream Theater.

“I’m really excited to return to these countries and share this acoustic evening with some of the most supportive fans in the world.”

Find a full list of dates below.

Jordan Rudess From Bach To Rock 2018 tour dates

Nov 12: Tokyo Opera City, Japan

Nov 14: Osaka Prefecture Muramatsu Recital Hall, Japan

Nov 17: Taipei City Riverside Live House, Taiwan

Nov 19: Singapore UCC Theatre, Singapore

Nov 21: Newstead The Triffid, Australia

Nov 22: Newcastle The Small Ballroom, Australia

Nov 23: Melbourne Art Centre Playhouse, Australia

Nov 25: Auckland The Tuning Fork, New Zealand

Nov 27: Sydney Opera House Studio, Australia

Nov 28: Belconnen The Basement Canberra, Australia

Dec 02: Buenos Aires Sala Caras y Caretas, Argentina

Dec 04: Santiago Teatro Nescafe De Las Artes, Chile

Dec 07: Sao Paulo Teatro Opus Shopping Villa Lobos, Brazil

Dec 09: Belo Horizonte Minas Tenis Clube, Brazil

Dec 10: Rio De Janeiro Teatro NET Rio Copacabana, Brazil