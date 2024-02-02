Jordan Rudess announces new solo album to feature Joe Payne on vocals

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

Dream Theater keyboard player Jordan Rudess has signed a new solo deal and will release a new solo album in September

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess has announced that he has signed a new solo deal with InsideOut Music and will release a brand new solo album later this year.

The album will feature drummer Darby Todd (Devin Townsend, The Darkness) and vocalist Joe Payne and is expected to release it in September 2024.  

"I knew I was going to have some time off after the last Dream Theater tour ended," says Rudess. "Enough time to, hopefully, complete a new solo album. I wanted this album to push me to evolve a new compositional perspective. So, this album is my inaugural voyage into crafting a solo album with a dedicated vocalist in mind. Joe Payne's vocals inspired me from the first time I heard him and drummer, Darby Todd, has infused each track with his distinctive style.  I'm also stepping into uncharted instrumental territory, playing guitar on a few tracks.

"Another first, my daughter, Ariana, has penned all the lyrics for this album. We’ve worked closely together, ensuring that each lyric weaves a story and allows Joe's beautiful voice to soar. Proud Dad here. All around this album is a testament to collaboration and personal growth."

InsideOutMusic label-head Thomas Waber adds: "Having worked alongside Jordan with Dream Theater for several years now, we are extremely pleased to be releasing his forthcoming new solo album. Jordan is an artist always at the cutting edge of technology, and we look forward to exploring that with his new music."

At the same time, Rudess has also announced a new collaboration with AI-powered musicians app Moises, under an ongoing series, the Moises Jam Sessions' From today, users of the platform can hear the first taste of brand new music in the form of the track Embers which currently can only be heaerd by downloading the app.

"My passion for pushing boundaries in music and technology has always been fierce," Rudess adds. "It’s this very passion that brought me to the incredible team at Moises. Their groundbreaking tools have become the cornerstone of my musical journey, powering my performances on stage and my in-studio explorations." 

