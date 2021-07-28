Joni Mitchell to release two live sets taped by Jimi Hendrix in 1968

Joni Mitchell is to release a two-set live performance recorded by Jimi Hendrix at a Coffee House in Ottawa, Canada, in 1968.

The recording was captured on March 19, 1968 at Le Hibou Coffee House in Ottawa, Ontario during a two week residency by Mitchell ahead of the release of her debut album, Song To A Seagull, which came out just four days later.

Earlier the same evening, Jimi Hendrix had performed at the Capitol Theater, just over a kilometre away. The guitarist had spoken to Mitchell and noted his plans to record her performance in his diary, writing "Talked with Joni Mitchell on the phone. I think I’ll record her tonight with my excellent tape recorder (knock on wood)... hmmm... can’t find any wood... everything’s plastic." (See diary entry, below).

The recording, which comes from Mitchell's upcoming collection Joni Mitchell Archives Vol. 2: The Reprise Years (1968-1971) was captured with Hendrix sitting on the floor at the front of the stage.

In the sleeve notes to Joni Mitchell Archives Vol. 2: The Reprise Years (1968-1971), Michell says, "They came and told me, ‘Jimi Hendrix is here, and he’s at the front door.’ I went to meet him. He had a large box. He said to me, ‘My name is Jimi Hendrix. I'm on the same label as you. Reprise Records.’ We were both signed about the same time. He said, ‘I'd like to record your show. Do you mind?’ I said, ‘no, not at all.’ There was a large reel-to-reel tape recorder in the box.

“The stage was only about a foot off the ground. He knelt at edge of the stage, with a microphone, at my feet. All during the show, he kept twisting knobs. He was engineering it, I don't know what he was controlling, volume? He was watching the needles or something, messing with knobs. He beautifully recorded this tape. Of course I played part of the show to him. He was right below me."

Hendrix’s tape was stolen a few days later and assumed to be lost forever, but it resurfaced recently in a private collection that was donated to the Library and Archives Canada (LAC), and returned to Mitchell. You can hear The Dawntreader below.

Joni Mitchell Archives Vol. 2: The Reprise Years (1968-1971) will be released as a 5-CD set and as a 10-LP, limited-edition set available exclusively from the Joni Mitchell webstore. The latter comes with an exclusive 7”x7” art print featuring a never-before-seen illustration by Mitchell from the era.

Joni Mitchell Archives Vol. 2: The Reprise Years (1968-1971) is released on October 29. Full tracklist below.

Joni Mitchell Archives Vol. 2: The Reprise Years (1968-1971) tracklist

Disc One

Joni’s home (late 1967/early 1968)

Midnight Cowboy – Version one

The Dawntreader – Demo with vocal overdub

Song To A Seagull

Midnight Cowboy – Version two

Jane Lurie’s Apartment, Chelsea, Manhattan, New York City, NY (late 1967/early 1968)

The Way It Is

Turn Around – Incomplete

Home Demo, Joni’s home (late 1967/early 1968)

I Had A King – Demo with piano overdub

Roses Blue – Demo with peacock harp overdub

The Fiddle And The Drum – Piano demo

Song To A Seagull

Session, Sunset Sound, Hollywood, CA (January 24, 1968)

Jeremy

Conversation

Both Sides Now

The Gift Of The Magi

Jane Lurie’s Apartment, Chelsea, Manhattan, New York City, NY (early 1968)

It’s Easy

Another Melody

Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI (March 10, 1968)

Introduction

Jeremy

Songs To Aging Children Come

Disc Two

Le Hibou Coffee House, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, Recorded by Jimi Hendrix (March 19, 1968: First Set

Night In The City

Come To The Sunshine

Intro to The Pirate Of Penance

The Pirate Of Penance

Conversation

The Way It Is

Intro to The Dawntreader

The Dawntreader

Second Set

Marcie

Intro to Nathan La Franeer

Nathan La Franeer

Intro to Dr. Junk

Dr. Junk

Intro to Michael From Mountains

Michael From Mountains

Go Tell The Drummer Man

Intro to I Don’t Know Where I Stand

I Don’t Know Where I Stand

Intro to Sisotowbell Lane

Sisotowbell Lane

Intro to Ladies Of The Canyon

Ladies Of The Canyon

Studio Session, Western Recorders, Hollywood, CA (May 31, 1968)

Come To The Sunshine

Jane Lurie’s Apartment, Chelsea, Manhattan, New York City, NY (summer 1968)

My Second Album

Lambert, Hendricks & Ross

The Pirate Of Penance

Top Gear BBC Radio Broadcast, London, England (recorded September 23, 1968)

Intro to Chelsea Morning

Chelsea Morning – with the John Cameron Group

Intro to The Gallery

The Gallery

Intro to Night In The City

Night In The City – with the John Cameron Group

Disc Three

Live at Carnegie Hall, New York City, NY (February 1, 1969) First Set

Chelsea Morning

A Valentine for Joni

Cactus Tree

Night In The City

I Had A King

Blue Boy

My American Skirt

The Fiddle And The Drum

Spoony’s Wonderful Adventure

That Song About The Midway

Both Sides Now

Second Set

Marcie

Nathan La Franeer

Intro to The Gallery

The Gallery

Hunter

Morning Morgantown

Intro to Get Together

Get Together

Intro to The Circle Game/Little Green

The Circle Game/Little Green

Encore

Michael From Mountains

Disc Four

Live at Carnegie Hall, New York City, NY (February 1, 1969)

Intro to Urge For Going

Urge For Going

Clouds Sessions, A&M Studios, Hollywood, CA (spring 1969)

Conversation

Blue Boy

The Priest

Jane Lurie’s Apartment, Chelsea, Manhattan, New York City, NY (mid 1969)

Jesus

Playing piano and vocalizing

The Dick Cavett Show ABC TV Broadcast, New York City, NY (Recorded August 18, 1969) Chelsea Morning

Willy

For Free

Interview

The Fiddle And The Drum

Ladies Of The Canyon Demo Session, A&M Studios, Hollywood, CA (late 1969)

Woodstock

Live at Centennial Auditorium, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada (November 1, 1969)

As I Lie Thinking In My Backyard On August 2nd

Roses Blue

Rainy Night House

Ladies Of The Canyon Sessions, A&M Studios, Hollywood, CA (late 1969)

Ladies Of The Canyon – with cellos

Blue Boy – with recorder coda

In Concert BBC TV Broadcast, (recorded September 3, 1970)

All I Want

Blue Demo Sessions, A&M Studios, Hollywood, CA (September 1970)

A Case Of You

California

Disc Five

In Concert BBC Radio Broadcast, Paris Theatre, London England (recorded October 29, 1970)

Introduction

That Song About The Midway

Intro to The Gallery

The Gallery

Hunter

Intro to River

River

My Old Man

The Priest

This is a mountain dulcimer

Carey

A Case Of You – with James Taylor

Intro to California – with James Taylor

California – with James Taylor

Intro to For Free – with James Taylor

For Free – with James Taylor

Intro to The Circle Game – with James Taylor

The Circle Game – with James Taylor

Intro to You Can Close Your Eyes – with James Taylor

You Can Close Your Eyes – with James Taylor

Both Sides Now

Intro to Big Yellow Taxi

Big Yellow Taxi

Blue Sessions, A&M Studios, Hollywood, CA (late 1970/early 1971)

Hunter

River – with French horns

Urge For Going – with strings