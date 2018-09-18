Jonestown release video for brutalising new track Blunt Force Nihilist

Jonestown have released a video for new single Blunt Force Nihilist, taken from their upcoming album Dyatlov, due to be released November 16 via Long Branch Records.

Speaking about new single Blunt Force Nihilist, specifically the meaning behind opening line 'To live is to suffer,' vocalist Harley Anderson says: "At some point in our lives, we have all struggled with the idea of returning to non-existence. That moment when waking from an unarmed dream, upright, nauseous, afraid and vulnerable, realising that everyone you love will be washed away under the weight of time and forgotten, along with yourself.

"Although it's a paralysing thought, there's something within us that allows us to deal with our own mortality and this song is a celebration of that ultimate sense of penultimate abandon and the strange idea that only death truly lives."

Dyatlov is the follow-up to debut album Aokigahara. As reported on Metal Hammer last year, Dyatlov was recorded with Daniel Kerr at Avenue Studios.

