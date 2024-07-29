Jon Anderson shares video for brand new song True Messenger

Former Yes singer Jon Anderson has shared the video for his brand new song, True Messenger, which you can watch below.

It's the second new song to be taken from Anderson's upcoming album TRUE, which will be released through his new record label, Frontiers Records, on August 23. Anderson has previously shared the video for Shine On.

Anderson. has recorded TRUE with The Band Geeks, with whom Anderson has toured America in the past two years, Shine On has been produced by Anderson and Band Geeks bass player and musical director Richie Castellano (also a member of Blue Oyster Cult).

“True Messenger along with Shine On and album track Thank God have been part of the live set since the first date of the current summer tour," Andferson exclaims. "Additionally, one of the album’s epic tracks, Counties And Countries is played nightly during the intermission of the show over the venue’s PA system."

Anderson is touring throughout the summer in North America with The Band Geeks on their Yes: Epics, Classics and More tour.

Pre-order TRUE.

Jon Anderson & The Band Geeks - "True Messenger" - Official Music Video - YouTube Watch On