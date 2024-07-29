Jon Anderson shares video for brand new song True Messenger

By
( )
published

Jon Anderson will release new album TRUE, recorded with touring band The Band Geeks, in August

Jon Anderson with the Band Geek in the studio
(Image credit: Steve Schenck)

Former Yes singer Jon Anderson has shared the video for his brand new song, True Messenger, which you can watch below.

It's the second new song to be taken from Anderson's upcoming album TRUE, which will be released through his new record label, Frontiers Records, on August 23. Anderson has previously shared the video for Shine On.

Anderson. has recorded TRUE with The Band Geeks, with whom Anderson has toured America in the past two years, Shine On has been produced by Anderson and Band Geeks bass player and musical director Richie Castellano (also a member of Blue Oyster Cult).

True Messenger along with Shine On and album track Thank God have been part of the live set since the first date of the current summer tour," Andferson exclaims. "Additionally, one of the album’s epic tracks, Counties And Countries is played nightly during the intermission of the show over the venue’s PA system."

Anderson is touring throughout the summer in North America with The Band Geeks on their Yes: Epics, Classics and More tour. 

Pre-order TRUE.

Jon Anderson & The Band Geeks - "True Messenger" - Official Music Video - YouTube Jon Anderson & The Band Geeks -
Watch On
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.