Listen to the brand new Jon Anderson single Shine On here...

Jon Anderson has shared his brand new single, Shine On, which you can listen to below.

Shine On is the first new music to be taken from Anderson's upcoming album TRUE, which will be released through his new record label, Frontiers Records, on August 23. Recorded with The Band Geeks, with whom Anderson has toured America in the past two years, Shine On has been produced by Anderson and Band Geeks bass player and musical director Richie Castellano (also a member of Blue Oyster Cult).

TRUE has been described by Anderson's new label as "a collection of songs that harkens back to Yes’s classic 70s sounds as well as to their latter-day success with the album 90125."

A promotional video for Shine On is expected to be released soon, which of course will be featured on the Prog website when it's available.

Anderson is touring throughout the summer in North America with The Band Geeks on their Yes: Epics, Classics and More tour. You can see all the dates below.

Jon Anderson: Yes: Epics, Classics and More tour

Jun 13: Chicago Copernicus, IL

Jun 15: St. Louis, MO

Jun 18: Greensburg Palace Theater, PA

Jun 20: Hershey Hershey Theatre, PA

Jun 22: Concord Capitol Center for the Arts, NH

Jun 25: Boston Shubert Theatre, MA

Jun 27: Ridgefield Ridgefield Playhouse, CT

Jul 21: Patchogue Great South Bay Music Festival, NY

Jul 24: Nashville Ryman Auditorium, TN*

Jul 27: Peachtree City Frederick Brown Jr. Amphitheatre, GA

Jul 30: Camdenton Ozarks Amphitheater, MO*

Aug 02: Bonner Springs Azura Amphitheater, KS*

Aug 04: La Vista The Astro Outdoors, NE*

Aug 07: Waite Park The Ledge Amphitheater, MN*

Aug 10: Denver Paramount, CO

Aug 14: Phoenix Celebrity Theatre, AZ

Aug 16: Thousand Oaks Performing Arts Center, CA

Sep 13: Glenside Keswick Theatre, PA

Sep 15: Glenside Keswick Theatre, PA