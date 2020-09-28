Join Rammstein as they take a trip back in time to 1995

Rammstein have announced plans to reissue a limited edition of their 1995 debut album Herzeleid later this year to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

Herzeleid: XXV Anniversary Edition - Remastered will arrive on December 4 through Vertigo/UMe in a variety of formats including limited CD and 2LP vinyl.

The CD edition will be presented in cross-shaped digipak, while the 2LP version will be pressed on 180g heavyweight black vinyl with blue splatter effect.

Dirk Rudolph, who created Herzeleid’s original artwork, has been brought in to design the new packaging of the new edition. In addition, Herzeleid will be released with HD audio on digital services.

Earlier this month, fansite Rammstein World reported the band had returned to La Fabrique Studios in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence – the same studio where they recorded 2019’s untitled album.

Unnamed members of the band have reportedly been spotted in the French town, along with some of their studio crew.

Rammstein: Herzeleid: XXV Anniversary Edition

1. Wollt ihr das Bett in Flammen sehen

2. Der Meister

3. Weisses Fleisch

4. Asche zu Asche

5. Seemann

6. Du riechst so gut

7. Das alte Leid

8. Heirate mich

9. Herzeleid

10. Laichzeit

11. Rammstein