Join Alestorm’s swashbuckling Shit Boat crew in raucous new animated video

Alestorm have released an animated video for their new single Shit Boat (No Fans).

It’s the latest release from their new album Curse Of The Crystal Coconut – and is the shortest song on the album.

Alestorm say: “Oh wow, everyone knows that short songs are the best songs, so naturally we had to make a music video for the shortest song on our album.

“This animation was put together by the lovely people at RMIT University in Melbourne, and it features all the classic elements of an Alestorm video: Magical girl transformations, giant Hungarian men dropping turds on your garden, rubber ducks, and crudely drawn cartoon penises. Enjoy!”

Video producer Aaron McLoughlin adds: “Yeah, the pandemic has been tough on everyone, but it's going to take a helluva lot more than that to stop RMIT Animation students from drawing pirates.

“The video took 17 weeks to complete and lecturer Simon Norton did an awesome job producing and directing it under quarantine.

“Each team member worked from home to create the most epic swashbuckling pirate adventure you're likely to see this year!”

Curse Of The Crystal Coconut is the follow-up to 2017’s No Grave But The Sea, with Alestorm previously releasing a video for Treasure Chest Party Quest.