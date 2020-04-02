Watch Alestorm embark on the legendary Treasure Chest Party Quest

Alestorm have released a video for their new single Treasure Chest Party Quest.

The track has been taken from the pirate-rockers’ upcoming studio album Curse Of The Crystal Coconut, which will arrive in port on May 29 through Napalm Records.

A statement about the single says: “Ahoy, filthy landlubbers. Captain Christopher Bowes transports the listener right into another world the Alestorm way – with a lot of bloody good rum underlined by a striking melody and a choir full of drunken sea emperors.

“They make one thing crystal clear: they will come for your treasure chest while partying so hard they probably won’t even remember they stole your riches.

“An unmistakably catchy chorus will get you hooked immediately, and a little promise on the side: you won’t get this song out of your head for at least a fortnight.”

As for the video, Alestorm say: “Oh wow! We tried our very best to make a video that would alienate as many of our fans as possible. I think we succeeded!

“This song is about giving birth to yourself, selling out, and driving awful Yugoslavian cars. All the classic elements of pirate metal!"

Curse Of The Crystal Coconut is the follow-up to 2017’s No Grave But The Sea, which reached no.1 on the Heatseekers album charts in the US, no.14 on the German album charts and placed in the top 20 in Austria, Switzerland, Belgium and New Zealand.

Alestorm: Curse Of The Crystal Coconut

1. Treasure Chest Party Quest

2. Fannybaws

3. Chomp Chomp

4. Tortuga

5. Zombies Ate My Pirate Ship

6. Call Of The Waves

7. Pirate's Scorn

8. Shit Boat (No Fans)

9. Pirate Metal Drinking Crew

10. Wooden Leg Part 2 (The Woodening)

11. Henry Martin