John Wetton to be celebrated in new book

John Wetton is to be celebrated in a brand new book, John Wetton - An Extraordinary Life, which will be published by Rocket 88 books later this year.

The 252-page hardback book, which has been compiled by Prog writer Nick Shilton, features some seventy-plus people who knew and worked with Wetton, from his school days through Family, King Crimson, Uriah Heep, Wishbone Ash, Roxy Music, U.K., Asia, the John Wetton solo band and beyond, pay witness and tribute to his life and work. Among those quoted along with his family are Steve Howe, Phil Manzanera, Bill Bruford, Robert Fripp, Carl Palmer, Rick Wakeman, Dave Kilminster, Geoff Downes and many, many more.

“He had a love for fast cars, fine food, coffee, the Rams (that’s Derby County for

non-football followers), films, books, crosswords, current affairs, sport, languages, classical music – anything that would stimulate his mind that he could use to great effect in his music and lyrics," says friend and musical partner Geoff Downes. You can see more from Downes in a video below.

