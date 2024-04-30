"John Wetton would have endorsed this tour as he wanted the music to live on." Wetton's widow "thrilled" with new Asia line-up

John Wetton's widow Lisa has revealed that Wetting would have "have endorsed" the recently announced new-look Asia line-up and upcoming North American tour as "he wanted the music to live on", and adding "the current lineup gives the music a fresh energy which I haven’t experienced since John was alive."

Asia recently announced that a new line-up of founding member Geoff Downes, John Mitchell (It Bites, Lonely Robot, Kino, Frost* and more), Planet X drummer Virgil Donati and newcomer Harry Whitley, who performed with the Asia line-up at last year's John Wetton An Extraordinary Life tribute show.

While generally well-received, the announcement also came under fire from some fans complaining about a lack of original members, despite the fact the original Asia line-up were together for only two years and the band's line-up has fluctuated wildly in the ensuing years.

With Steve Howe seemingly settled in his role as leader of Yes (who also face a barrage of online complaints about their line-up) and Carl Palmer busy with his own live work, it seems difficult to see how the three might have been able to make a modern-day reunion work. One can probably assume relations between Downes and John Payne, who replaced Wetton for the 90s incarnation of the band, are not at their best currently.

In a statement, LIsa Wetton says: "When my beloved husband John Wetton realised that he was coming to the end of his life, he revealed in earnest, the wish for his musical legacy to be upheld by those who were closest to him. Consequently, and with great passion Geoff Downes has been at the forefront of keeping that wish alive by touring the music of Asia throughout the past seven years.

Last August, Geoff brought together an amazing group of musicians to present the best of Asia at the John Wetton Tribute concert in England. The show was the moving final set of a five-hour evening, and it was the first time the outside world would hear the phenomenal Harry Whitley on lead vocals.

Most everyone, including myself, was stunned by Harry’s evocative voice which shares an eerily similar tonal quality to that of John Wetton. Geoff introduced Whitley to a wider audience and we all knew this would be the start of something very special - a new chapter for Asia. At least that is what many of us who saw the tribute had hoped.

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fast forward nine months, and the musical legacy continues as Geoff Downes, along with Harry Whitley on lead vocals and bass, John Mitchell (The John Wetton Band, Wetton Downes’ Icon, It Bites, Lonely Robot, Kino, Frost, Arena) on guitar and Virgil Donati (Planet X, Ring of Fire) on drums takes Asia music to the US East coast along with legends Focus, Martin Turner ex Wishbone Ash and Curved Air.

It would be easy for me to dismiss Asia without its other band members, proclaiming that it’s not really the band so there’s no point in them going on. There’s a problem with this statement. John Wetton himself would have endorsed this tour as he wanted the music to live on. He would have wanted the name to remain, as long as Geoff leads the way. Changing the name would go against John’s wishes. This is still Asia, and the current group have worked closely with Geoff Downes to respect the integrity of the music. I have seen it and feel comfortable with this current lineup. Everyone you will see on the stage (aside from Harry) has worked with John in different projects (John Mitchell was a member of the John Wetton Band and Icon and was also a close friend. Virgil performed on different occasions as the touring drummer in UK).

The current lineup gives the music a fresh energy which I haven’t experienced since John was alive.

I am personally thrilled to get behind this tour, and I know you will be thrilled too. Please support the legacy by coming to a show near you."

Tickets for the tour are on sale now. You can see the full list of dates and ticket information below.

(Image credit: Press)

Jul 3: CT Ridgefield Playhouse

Jul 4: NY Niagara Falls Fallsview Casino

Jul 6: OR Medford Chevalier Theatre

Jul 7: PN Huntingdon The Paramount

Jul 9: NJ Englewood Bergen Performing Arts Center

Jul 10: NJ Red Bank Count Basie Center

Jul 12: NJ Atlantic City Tropicana Showroom

Jul 13: PA Bethlehem Wind Creek Event Center

Jul 14: PA Lancaster American Music Theatre

Jul 16: SC Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

Jul 17: TN Nashville Ryman Auditorium

Jul 18: CO Evans Columbia County Performing Arts Center

Jul 20: FL Orlando Hard Rock Live

Jul 21: FL Pompano Beach Amphitheater

Jul 22: FL Tampa Seminole Hard Rock

Jul 24: SC North Charleston PAC

Jul 25: GA Macon City Auditorium

Jul 26: AL Mobile Saeger Theatre

Jul 28: AL Huntsville VBC Mark Smith Concert Hall

Jul 30: MO St Charles The Armada Theatre

Jul 31: WI Milwaukee The Pabst Theatre

Get tickets.