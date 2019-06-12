John Wetton box set An Extraordinary Life revealed

A John Wetton box set celebrating his solo work is currently in the works, it’s been revealed.

It will be titled An Extraordinary Life with the announcement coming today, on what would have been the vocalist and bassist’s 70th birthday.

The collection has the full support of John’s widow Lisa and his son Dylan, who are involved with compiling the contents and it's expected to be fully completed later this year.

All six of Wetton’s solo album will be included: 1980’s Caught In The Crossfire, 1994’s Battle Lines, 1997’s Arkangel, 2000’s Sinister, 2003’s Rock Of Faith and 2011’s Raised In Captivity.

Each will be remastered and will come with bonus material.

An Extraordinary Life will also include a hardback book written by Nick Shilton, with the journalist interviewing dozens of Wetton’s collaborators, peers, associates and friends for the project, while video tributes to Wetton will also feature.

Dylan Wetton says: “This is helping me come to terms with the loss of my dad and is opening my eyes to his genius. It is truly a labour of love.”

Lisa Wetton adds: “When you open your box set for the first time, you will know that every person involved with its creation was touched deeply by John Wetton.

“You will be playing the music that revealed his personal life story, and you will be perpetuating a legacy that was meant to be a shining light for everyone.

“The physical light may have flickered out on January 31, 2017, but there is an extra radiant star aglow in the firmament today. It is my hope that when you listen, you will still feel the warmth from that light, and hear the Lion roar for generations to come.”

To celebrate Wetton’s birthday, a previously unreleased early Asia rehearsal of Déyà has been released, which was recorded 38 years ago today.

An Extraordinary Life will be release on a date still to be finalised through Burning Shed.