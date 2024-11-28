John Hackett Band announces new album and live dates for 2025

John Hackett Band will release their third album, Red Institution, in the first half of 2025

John Hackett Band
The John Hackett Band have begun announcing plans for 2025 which will see the quartet release a new studio album, as well as performing live throughout the year, which will include a celebration of Steve Hackett's debut album Voyage Of The Acolyte, on which John performed with his brother and which celebrates its 50th anniversary next year.

The quartet have been busy working on a new studio album, the long-awaited follow up to their 2017s We Are Not Alone. Entitled Red Institution, the new album is slated for release in the first half of 2025.

The band have also announced an array of live dates for throughout the year which will see the band supported by the likes of EBB, Heather Findlay, Dikajee and more, on which the band will be performing material from the new album, as well as celebrating Voyage Of The Acolyte, and also includes a slot oat next year's Danfest.

John Hackett has also been working with the new line-up of the Beatrix Players of late, while guitarist Nick Fletcher recently released his latest solo album, A Longing For Home.

You can see a full list of live dates and ticket details below.

John Hackett Band 2025 Live Dates

Mar 14: Chelmsford Social Club (support: Olja Dikajee)
Apr 11: Sheffield Greystones (support: Olja Dikajee)
Apr 12: Oswestry Hermon Chapel (support: Olja Dikajee)
May 9: Glasgow Ivory Blacks (support: Heather Findlay)
May 10: Newcastle The Cluny 2 (support: Heather Findlay)
May 11: Edinburgh Bannermans Bar (support: Heather Findlay)
Jun 1: London Dublin Castle (support: The Gift)
Jun 21: Honotn The Beehive (support: Heather Findlay)
Jun 22: Penzance Acord (support: Heather Findlay)
Sep 26: Colchester Arts Centre (support: Heather Findlay)
Sep 27: Aylesbury Queens Park Arts
Oct 17: Tunbridge Wells Trinity Theatre (support: Book Of Genesis)
Oct 18: Hove The Brunswick
Oct 19: Southampton The 1865 (support: EBB)
Nov 14: Liverpool Capstone Theatre (support: EBB)
Nov 15: Abingdon The Northcourt (support: Olja Dikajee)
Nov 28-30: Leicester Danfest

Get tickets.

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.