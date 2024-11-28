John Hackett Band announces new album and live dates for 2025

The John Hackett Band have begun announcing plans for 2025 which will see the quartet release a new studio album, as well as performing live throughout the year, which will include a celebration of Steve Hackett's debut album Voyage Of The Acolyte, on which John performed with his brother and which celebrates its 50th anniversary next year.

The quartet have been busy working on a new studio album, the long-awaited follow up to their 2017s We Are Not Alone. Entitled Red Institution, the new album is slated for release in the first half of 2025.

The band have also announced an array of live dates for throughout the year which will see the band supported by the likes of EBB, Heather Findlay, Dikajee and more, on which the band will be performing material from the new album, as well as celebrating Voyage Of The Acolyte, and also includes a slot oat next year's Danfest.

John Hackett has also been working with the new line-up of the Beatrix Players of late, while guitarist Nick Fletcher recently released his latest solo album, A Longing For Home.

You can see a full list of live dates and ticket details below.

Mar 14: Chelmsford Social Club (support: Olja Dikajee)

Apr 11: Sheffield Greystones (support: Olja Dikajee)

Apr 12: Oswestry Hermon Chapel (support: Olja Dikajee)

May 9: Glasgow Ivory Blacks (support: Heather Findlay)

May 10: Newcastle The Cluny 2 (support: Heather Findlay)

May 11: Edinburgh Bannermans Bar (support: Heather Findlay)

Jun 1: London Dublin Castle (support: The Gift)

Jun 21: Honotn The Beehive (support: Heather Findlay)

Jun 22: Penzance Acord (support: Heather Findlay)

Sep 26: Colchester Arts Centre (support: Heather Findlay)

Sep 27: Aylesbury Queens Park Arts

Oct 17: Tunbridge Wells Trinity Theatre (support: Book Of Genesis)

Oct 18: Hove The Brunswick

Oct 19: Southampton The 1865 (support: EBB)

Nov 14: Liverpool Capstone Theatre (support: EBB)

Nov 15: Abingdon The Northcourt (support: Olja Dikajee)

Nov 28-30: Leicester Danfest

Get tickets.

