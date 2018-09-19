John Carpenter shares chilling Halloween track The Shape Returns

John Carpenter has shared a stream of his track The Shape Returns.

The chilling score is taken from the upcoming album Halloween: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, with the next film in the iconic horror series set to arrive in cinemas on October 19 – the same day as the soundtrack will launch via Sacred Bones.

Carpenter, who also served as an executive producer and creative consultant on the film, teamed up with Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies on the album which incorporates synths, eerie piano-led pieces and “skittering electronic percussion” throughout.

Davies explained: “We wanted to honour the original Halloween soundtrack in terms of the sounds we used. We used a lot of the Dave Smith OB-6, bowed guitar, Roland Juno, Korg, Roli, Moog, Roland System 1, Roland System 8, different guitar pedals, mellotron, and piano.”

Speaking about the experience of working on the film, the first title in the series that he’s been involved with since 1982’s Halloween III, Carpenter said: “It was great. It was transforming.

“It was not a movie I directed, so I had a lot of freedom in creating the score and getting into the director's head. I was proud to serve David Gordon Green’s vision.”

Carpenter will head out on tour from October 11.

John Carpenter 2018 tour dates

Oct 10: Amsterdam Tivolivredenburg Grote Zaal, Netherlands

Oct 11: Paris Salle Pleyel, France

Oct 13: Barcelona Auditorium Sitges, Spain

Oct 14: La Rochelle La Sirene, France

Oct 16: London Eventim Apollo, UK

Oct 18: Newcastle Tyne Theatre, UK

Oct 19: Glasgow Barrowlands, UK

Oct 21: Manchester Albert Hall, UK

Oct 31: Los Angeles Palladium, CA