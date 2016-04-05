John 5 releases Now Fear This video

John 5 has released a video for his single Now Fear This.

The standalone single is available now via digital retailers and the video was directed by Matt Zane who also worked on John 5 And The Creatures’ Making Monsters promo.

The video is the latest in a series which will see the Rob Zombie guitarist issue a new clip on the first day of every month this year.

He says: “All my life I’ve really enjoyed music – making music, playing it, and recording it. It’s such a relief and a joy to do what I do for a living.

“I know it sounds corny, but I think the meaning of life is to do what you love and be happy.”