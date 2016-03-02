John 5 releases Making Monsters video

A live video of John 5 performing song Making Monsters with his band The Creatures has been issued.

The track is lifted from the former Marilyn Manson and current Rob Zombie guitarist’s upcoming solo album, Guitars, T!ts And Monsters, due out later in the year. It follows the promo for Behind The Nut Love that he released at the start of February.

The axeman also collaborated with David Lee Roth on an as-yet-untitled album in 2014, which is yet to be released.

He said: ”I know one thing – Dave loves the record. But he’s doing Van Halen, which is doing great too. So we’ll see what happens in the future. It’s old Van Halen. It sounds like Could This Be Magic? It’s just that sound, that tone.

“The songs are so good, they’re really great.”

Earlier this year he released a video for Black Grass Plague, which features him playing guitar, electric mandolin and a banjo.

John 5 And The Creatures are currently touring the US. The guitarist will then join Rob Zombie for dates in April and May.

John 5 And The Creatures tour 2016

Mar 04: Westland Token Lounge, MI

Mar 05: Indianapolis Vogue, IN

Mar 06: Chicago Reggies, IL

Mar 08: Nashville 12th & Porter, TN

Mar 09: Louisville new VIntage, KY

Mar 10: Newport Southgate House Revival, KY

Mar 11: Cleveland Beachland Ballroom & Tavern, OH

Mar 12: Chambersburg Orchard’s Restaurant, PA

Mar 12: Sellersville THeater, PA

Mar 14: Pittsburgh Hard Rock Cafe, PA

Mar 15: Falls Church State THeatre, VA

Mar 16: New York Highline Ballroom, NY

Mar 17: Rochester NY Montage, NY

Mar 18: Syracuse Westcott Theater, NY

Mar 19: Connecticut Palace Theater, NH

Mar 20: Londonderry Tupelo Music Hall, NH

Rob Zombie tour 2016

Apr 30: Fort Myers JetBLue Park, FL

May 01: Jacksonville Metropolitan Park, FL

May 03: Biloxi Mississippi Coast Coliseum, MS

May 04: Pelham Oak Mountain Amphitheater, AL

May 06: Atlanta Aaron’s Amphitheatre, GA

May 07: Nashville Ascend Amphitheater, TN

May 08: Concord Monster Energy Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 10: Lafayette Cajundome, LA

May 11: Bossier City CenturyLink Center, LA

May 13: Council Bluffs KIWR Rockfest, IA

May 14: Somerset Amphitheater, WI

May 15: Fargo Civic Center, ND

May 17: Cedar Rapids US Cellular Center, IA

May 18: Bloomington US Cellular Coliseum, IL

May 19: Saginaw FirstMerit Bank Event Park, MI

May 20: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH