John 5 in Black Grass Plague video

Rob Zombie’s right-hand man John 5 has released a video for solo track Black Grass Plague.

It features his skills on guitar, electric mandolin and banjo, along with support work from drummer Rodger Carter and bassist Ian Ross.

The promo is dedicated to the memory of camera operator Khalil Tiner, who was killed by a drink-driver soon after filming was completed. Colleagues George Maria, Tyki Sato and Ryder Page say: “He was an amazing filmmaker and one of those rare people who could brighten any day with his smile. Khalil you are missed, and we are honoured to have called you friend.”

Rob Zombie will launch sixth album Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser in the coming months.