John 5 And The Creatures tease new animated video starring Nikki Sixx

John 5 And The Creatures have released a teaser video for their upcoming animated promo.

The band will release the track Zoinks! on January 1, but to whet our appetites, a one-minute clip has been shared showing shots from the final video, along with behind-the-scenes footage.

A statement reads: “In the tradition of Scooby Doo and Groovie Goolies, the Zoinks! video features an innovative blend of classic 2D hand-drawn animation, 3D computer generated imagery and live action.”

The video was written and directed by Disney animator Brett Broggs, who worked on Frozen and Wreck-It Ralf, while the live footage was captured by Matt Zane.

The final promo also features the voice acting talents of Nikki Sixx, Susan Olsen and Fred Coury, who can be seen in the clip.

Zoinks! will feature on John 5 And The Creatures upcoming album Invasion, which will be released in 2019 on a date still to be revealed.

The Rob Zombie guitarist has also announced a North American tour which will get under way in Anaheim on February 22.