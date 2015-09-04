Joel Hoekstra in Until I Left You video

Whitesnake guitarist Joel Hoekstra has launched a video for his track Until I Left You.

It’s taken from Dying To Live, the debut release from his band Joel Hoekstra’s 13, which arrives on September 14.

Until I Left You features singer Jeff Scott Soto, bassist Tony Franklin and drummer Vinny Appice.

Hoekstra recently said: “A couple of years ago, I was at a crossroads professionally and personally and just wanted to make some changes in terms of what I was doing with my life to get where I feel I needed to go.

“These songs are all about eliminating the obstacles that keep us from our destiny. I think that’s something everyone can relate to.”

Dying To Live is available to pre-order.

Tracklist