Joel Hoekstra in Until I Left You video

Whitesnake guitarist Joel Hoekstra has launched a video for his track Until I Left You.
It’s taken from Dying To Live, the debut release from his band Joel Hoekstra’s 13, which arrives on September 14.
Until I Left You features singer Jeff Scott Soto, bassist Tony Franklin and drummer Vinny Appice.
Hoekstra recently said: “A couple of years ago, I was at a crossroads professionally and personally and just wanted to make some changes in terms of what I was doing with my life to get where I feel I needed to go.
“These songs are all about eliminating the obstacles that keep us from our destiny. I think that’s something everyone can relate to.”
Dying To Live is available to pre-order.
Tracklist
- Say Goodbye To The Sun
- Anymore
- Until I Left You
- Long For The Days
- Scream
- Never Say Never
- Changes
- The Only Way To Go
- Dying To Live
- Start Again
- What We Believe
- Kill Or Be Killed (bonus track digital download)