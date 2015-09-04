Trending

Joel Hoekstra in Until I Left You video

By News  

View promo for track from Whitesnake guitarist’s album Dying To Live

null

Whitesnake guitarist Joel Hoekstra has launched a video for his track Until I Left You.

It’s taken from Dying To Live, the debut release from his band Joel Hoekstra’s 13, which arrives on September 14.

Until I Left You features singer Jeff Scott Soto, bassist Tony Franklin and drummer Vinny Appice.

Hoekstra recently said: “A couple of years ago, I was at a crossroads professionally and personally and just wanted to make some changes in terms of what I was doing with my life to get where I feel I needed to go.

“These songs are all about eliminating the obstacles that keep us from our destiny. I think that’s something everyone can relate to.”

Dying To Live is available to pre-order.

Tracklist

  1. Say Goodbye To The Sun
  2. Anymore
  3. Until I Left You
  4. Long For The Days
  5. Scream
  6. Never Say Never
  7. Changes
  8. The Only Way To Go
  9. Dying To Live
  10. Start Again
  11. What We Believe
  12. Kill Or Be Killed (bonus track digital download)