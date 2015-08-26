Joel Hoekstra teases Dying To Live

Whitesnake guitarist Joel Hoekstra has released a teaser featuring snippets of all the tracks on his solo album Dying To Live.

It’ll be released on October 16 under the Joel Hoekstra’s 13 banner via Frontiers Music.

Hoekstra says of the album: “A couple of years ago, I was at a crossroads professionally and personally and just wanted to make some changes in terms of what I was doing with my life to get where I feel I needed to go.

“These songs are all about eliminating the obstacles that keep us from our destiny. I think that’s something everyone can relate to.”

The guitarist is joined on the record by vocalists Jeff Scott Soto, Russell Allen and Chloe Lowery, bassist Tony Franklin, drummer Vinny Appice and keyboardist Derek Sherinian.

Hoekstra replaced Doug Aldrich in Whitesnake last year and played on the band’s latest album Purple.

Dying To Live is available to pre-order.

Dying To Live tracklist

01. Say Goodbye To The Sun 02. Anymore 03. Until I Left You 04. Long For The Days 05. Scream 06. Never Say Never 07. Changes 08. The Only Way To Go 09. Dying To Live 10. Start Again 11. What We Believe 12. Kill Or Be Killed (bonus track digital download)