Joe Deninzon and Stratospheerius to release new album in October

Kansas violinist Joe Deninzon and his own band Stratospheerius have announced that they will have just signed to Trey Gunn's 7D Media, and they will release their latest album Imposter! on October 11.

"I am super excited to have Joe joining our field of innovating artists here at 7D," enthuses Gunn. "He is a perfect fit."

Alongside his bandmates, guitarist Michelangelo Quirinale (Thrilldriver), keyboardist Bill Hubauer (Neal Morse Band, Crack The Sky), bassist Paul Ranieri (Riot Act), and drummer Jason Gianni (Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Neal Morse Band), Imposter! will feature a host of guest appearances including multi-instrumentalist Rachel Flowers, Saga vocalist Michael Sadler, Randy McStine and Trans-Siberian Orchestra's Chloe Lowry.

Imposter! has been produced by Deninzon and mixed and mastered by Rich Mouser (Neal Morse, Dream Theater, Tears for Fears).

7D Media is an independent record label founded by musician Trey Gunn, known for his work with the progressive rock band King Crimson, established to provide a platform for innovative and boundary-pushing artists,