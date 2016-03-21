Joanne Shaw Taylor joins Joe Bonamassa British blues tour

Joanne Shaw Taylor will join Joe Bonamassa on his Salute To The British Blues Explosion tour, he’s announced.

She’ll appear at three UK shows in July, which focus on the work of Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck and Jimmy Page, with Bonamassa paying a personal musical tribute to the pioneers.

He says: “If it wasn’t for certain British musicians of the early 1960s, the blues may well never have exploded into rock music as we know it today – and indeed, may have passed into history.”

Meanwhile, Shaw has released a new video from RCA studios in Nashville where she is recording her fifth album. In the video, which can be viewed below, Shaw says the Kevin Shirley-produced record will be out in October of this year.

Tickets for the tour are on sale now via Ticketmaster and Bonamassa’s website.

Jun 29: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland

Jun 30: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland

Jul 02: Preston Hoghton Tower, UK – with Joanne Shaw Taylor

Jul 03: Glasgow Clyde Auditorium, UK

Jul 05: Bristol Colston Hall, UK

Jul 07: London Greenwich Music Time Festival, UK – with Joanne Shaw Taylor

Jul 08: Newark Castle, UK – with Joanne Shaw Taylor

Jul 10: Rotterdam North Sea Jazz Festival, Netherlands

Jul 12: Luxembourg Neumunster Abbey, Luxembourg

Jul 16: Peer Festival, Belgium