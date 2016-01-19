Joe Bonamassa details Blues Of Desperation

Joe Bonamassa will release his latest album entitled Blues Of Desperation on March 25.

The follow-up to 2014’s Different Shades Of Blue will feature 11 tracks and be issued via Provogue. He’s also released a behind-the-scenes trailer for the album. View it below.

Bonamassa says: “I want people to hear my evolution as a blues-rock musician – somebody who isn’t resting on accomplishments and who is always pushing forward and thinking about how music can evolve and stay relevant.

“Lyrically, you’ll hear the proverbial trains, mountains, valleys and other blues references about heartbreak and loneliness. But there are also some poignant moments about getting away from the stressful, crazy demands of life and losing yourself with your special someone.”

Blues Of Desperation was written in Nashville, with Bonamassa hooking up with James House, Tom Hambridge, Jeffrey Steele, Jerry Flowers and Gary Nicholson. It was then recorded at the city’s Grand Victor Sound Studios with the guitarist’s long-time producer Kevin Shirley.

Musicians on the album include drummers Anton Fig and Greg Morrow, bassist Michael Rhodes, keyboardist Reese Wynans, horn players Lee Thornburg, Paulie Cerra and Mark Douthit, along with singers Mahalia Barnes, Jade McRae and Juanita Tippins.

Shirley adds: “I wanted him to work a little harder, like in his early years, so I brought in an additional drummer just to throw the cat amongst the pigeons.

“Recording Blues Of Desperation is one of the most exciting recording projects I’ve done. What a joyful noise we made.”

Joe Bonamassa Blues Of Desperation tracklist