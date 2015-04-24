Trending

Bonamassa adds 2nd Brighton date

By Classic Rock  

Bluesman Joe will play the Centre on October 30 as well as 31 due to massive demand

Joe Bonamassa has added a second Brighton date to his upcoming UK tour.

The bluesman will now play Brighton Centre on October 30, as well as the previously announced date of October 31.

A pre-sale will be offered exclusively to members of Bonamassa’s official website www.jbonamassa.com from April 28 (Tuesday) until April 30 (Thursday).

The October tour follows his recent four-night residency at London’s Hammersmith Eventim Apollo in March 2015, and follows the recent release of his live album and DVD release Muddy Wolf At Red Rocks – a homage to Muddy Waters and Howlin’ Wolf.

UK dates

Oct 21: Newcastle Metro Arena

Oct 23: Liverpool Echo Arena

Oct 24: Leeds First Direct Arena

Oct 25: Nottingham Capital FM Arena

Oct 27: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Oct 28: Bournemouth BIC

Oct 30: Brighton Centre (new date)

Oct 31: Brighton Centre