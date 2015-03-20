Joe Bonamassa: Muddy Wolf At Red Rocks

Although Joe Bonamassa is hardly the most charismatic of blues guitarists, the performances captured here are nothing short of captivating. With his unique contemporary twang, Bonamassa and his Chicago blues band bring an individual flavour to traditional blues and in so doing succeeed in delivering it straight back into the mainstream.

Playing two successive sets of covers, one each from Mississippi blues architects Muddy Waters and Howlin’ Wolf, JoBo’s interpretations are far more than just pure homage. While he largely sticks respectfully to the originals, he’s not above adding complementary twists – occasional horns, Hendrix curlicues…

The cinematic experience mesmerises throughout, engaging footage from past and present taking you on a journey through Delta blues history alongside an exploration of Bonamassa’s personal voyage.

With JoBo interpreting its history for a new generation, the blues has found its new saviour./o:p