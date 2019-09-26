Jo Quail premieres video for Reya Pavan with Prog

Jo Quail has premiered the new video for Reya Pavan with Prog. You can watch the entire video below.

Reya Pavan is taken from the vinyl re-issue of last year’s album Exsolve. Released on October 4 through Jo’s own label AdderStone Records, the double vinyl edition has been specially remastered for this format. The video was filmed by former Messenger singer Khaled Lowe and Sam Edwards.

"It was a pleasure working with Khaled and Sam," Quail tells Prog. "We wanted to create a video that reflects not only the dynamic and textural juxtapositions in the music, but also symbolises the creative process behind Reya Pavan itself. In making this video Khaled and Sam created a wonderful blend of visuals and location and yet leave plenty of space for individual imagination and story. I hope you enjoy it!’

Earlier this month Quail won the Limelight Award at the 2019 Progressive Music Awards.

"Receiving the Limelight award is a huge honour," she says. "The musical recognition is a great privilege and I also think it speaks volumes about the broad-mindedness of progressive music fans, who are willing to listen to new music that perhaps in some ways doesn't fit in traditional genres; these are people who make our musical world turn, getting behind new artists and supporting us. Winning this award gives me a great sense of affirmation, and encouragement to carry on doing what I'm doing! The progressive scene as a whole is one that actively nurtures and embraces experimentation and creativity in music, and I'm thrilled to be made so welcome here."

Quail is currently on tour with Emma Ruth Rundle. They will play:

Bristol Exchange - September 26

Leeds Brudanell Social Club - 27

Nottingham Beta - 28

London The Dome - 29

Leeds Damnation Festival - November 2 (not with Emma Ruth Rundle)

London Village Underground - December 11 (w/Nordic Giants)

The new version of Exsolve is available to pre-order here.

